U.S. Navy rehearses with NASA ahead of Underway Recovery Test 11

Sailors attached to amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” rehearse in San Diego Bay with NASA ahead of Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 14, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has may unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)