    U.S. Navy rehearses with NASA ahead of Underway Recovery Test 11

    SAN DIEGO BAY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 3

    Sailors attached to amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 1 and Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 “Wildcards” rehearse in San Diego Bay with NASA ahead of Underway Recovery Test 11, Feb. 14, 2024. In preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts in Orion beyond the Moon, NASA and the Department of Defense will conduct a series of tests to demonstrate and evaluate the processes, procedures, and hardware used in recovery operations for crewed lunar missions. The U.S. Navy has may unique capabilities that make it an ideal partner to support NASA, including its amphibious ships with the ability to embark helicopters, launch and recover small boats, three-dimensional air search radar and advanced medical facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olivia Rucker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913945
    VIRIN: 240214-N-ML799-1005
    Filename: DOD_110146919
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: SAN DIEGO BAY, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    TAGS

    URT-11, LPD, Orion, Artemis, Astronaut

