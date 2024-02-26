Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 108: AFLCMC's modern-era history

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Video by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    In this “Leadership Log”, Kevin Rusnak, Chief Historian with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, walks listeners through how changes in the post-Cold War environment contributed to AFLCMC’s creation, and how Air Force command and acquisition structures have constantly evolved to meet the needs of their time across the service’s existence. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:03
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:33:06
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 108: AFLCMC's modern-era history, by Joseph Danielewicz

    Exploring Air Force Life Cycle Management Center&rsquo;s modern-era formation (PODCAST)

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    AFLCMC
    History Office

