AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 108: AFLCMC's modern-era history

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/913942" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this “Leadership Log”, Kevin Rusnak, Chief Historian with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, walks listeners through how changes in the post-Cold War environment contributed to AFLCMC’s creation, and how Air Force command and acquisition structures have constantly evolved to meet the needs of their time across the service’s existence. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)