In this “Leadership Log”, Kevin Rusnak, Chief Historian with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, walks listeners through how changes in the post-Cold War environment contributed to AFLCMC’s creation, and how Air Force command and acquisition structures have constantly evolved to meet the needs of their time across the service’s existence. (U.S. Air Force video by Joe Danielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 15:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|913942
|VIRIN:
|270223-O-OD898-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110146878
|Length:
|00:33:06
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 108: AFLCMC's modern-era history, by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Exploring Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s modern-era formation (PODCAST)
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT