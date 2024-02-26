Exploring Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s modern-era formation (PODCAST)

During an early 2024 conversation, Chief Historian Kevin Rusnak walks listeners through how changes in the post-Cold War environment contributed to AFLCMC’s creation, and how Air Force command and acquisition structures have constantly evolved to meet the needs of their time across the service’s existence.

