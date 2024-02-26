Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exploring Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s modern-era formation (PODCAST)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Story by Joseph Danielewicz 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    During an early 2024 conversation, Chief Historian Kevin Rusnak walks listeners through how changes in the post-Cold War environment contributed to AFLCMC’s creation, and how Air Force command and acquisition structures have constantly evolved to meet the needs of their time across the service’s existence.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 15:05
    Story ID: 464817
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exploring Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s modern-era formation (PODCAST), by Joseph Danielewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    A thumbnail graphic for AFLCMC's &quot;Leadership Log&quot; podcast, episode 108.
    AFLCMC Leadership Log Episode 108: AFLCMC's modern-era history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT