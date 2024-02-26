2024 BEYA Conference, in Baltimore, Maryland on 17 February 2024. Department of Defense senior leaders interact with Cadets from the various DoD military academies. Awards presentations of BEYA scholarships, B-roll footage of keynote speakers as they present at the 2024 BEYA Conference, participants of the BEYA Conferences, general footage of presentations during ceremonies. Leaders such as Dr. Agnes Gereben Schaefer, General Gary M. Brito, Brigadier General Antoinette Gant, and Brigadier general Amanda L Azubuike interact with various BEYA2024 Conference attendees.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913906
|VIRIN:
|240217-A-QK269-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110146030
|Length:
|00:09:36
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BEYA 2024 Conference B-Roll package, by Dan Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
