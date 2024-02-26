BEYA 2024 Conference B-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2024 BEYA Conference, in Baltimore, Maryland on 17 February 2024. Department of Defense senior leaders interact with Cadets from the various DoD military academies. Awards presentations of BEYA scholarships, B-roll footage of keynote speakers as they present at the 2024 BEYA Conference, participants of the BEYA Conferences, general footage of presentations during ceremonies. Leaders such as Dr. Agnes Gereben Schaefer, General Gary M. Brito, Brigadier General Antoinette Gant, and Brigadier general Amanda L Azubuike interact with various BEYA2024 Conference attendees.