    BEYA 2024 Conference B-Roll package

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Video by Dan Robinson 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    2024 BEYA Conference, in Baltimore, Maryland on 17 February 2024. Department of Defense senior leaders interact with Cadets from the various DoD military academies. Awards presentations of BEYA scholarships, B-roll footage of keynote speakers as they present at the 2024 BEYA Conference, participants of the BEYA Conferences, general footage of presentations during ceremonies. Leaders such as Dr. Agnes Gereben Schaefer, General Gary M. Brito, Brigadier General Antoinette Gant, and Brigadier general Amanda L Azubuike interact with various BEYA2024 Conference attendees.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913906
    VIRIN: 240217-A-QK269-1001
    Filename: DOD_110146030
    Length: 00:09:36
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    BEYA2024
    BG Amanda Azubuike
    Dr. Agnes Schaefer
    General Gary M. Brito
    BG Antoinette Gant

