Swedish Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Battalion and Finnish Marines assigned to the Nyland Brigade, embark the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during a port visit in Harstad, Norway, before participating in exercise Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 26, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 03:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913886
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-HD110-1203
|Filename:
|DOD_110145671
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|HRASTAD, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swedish and Finnish Marines embark USS Gunston Hall to participate in Steadfast Defender 24, by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
