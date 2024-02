Swedish and Finnish Marines embark USS Gunston Hall to participate in Steadfast Defender 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Swedish Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Battalion and Finnish Marines assigned to the Nyland Brigade, embark the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), during a port visit in Harstad, Norway, before participating in exercise Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 26, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO's largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO's ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)