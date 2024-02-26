Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company Conducts MOUT

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct military operations in urban terrain during an Annual Field Exercise (AFX) at Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 7, 2024. AFX incorporates a range of realistic urban warfare training created to challenge the unit's combat capabilities in an urban environment in both offensive and defensive operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913866
    VIRIN: 240207-M-LA819-2001
    Filename: DOD_110145248
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US

    This work, Echo Company Conducts MOUT, by LCpl Frank Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Training
    2d Marine Division
    Force on Force
    2d Battalion 6th Marine Regiment

