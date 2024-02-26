Echo Company Conducts MOUT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct military operations in urban terrain during an Annual Field Exercise (AFX) at Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 7, 2024. AFX incorporates a range of realistic urban warfare training created to challenge the unit's combat capabilities in an urban environment in both offensive and defensive operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)