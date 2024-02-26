Echo Company Conducts MOUT

U.S. Marines with Echo Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division conduct military operations in urban terrain during an Annual Field Exercise (AFX) at Marine Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 7, 2024. AFX incorporates a range of realistic urban warfare training created to challenge the unit's combat capabilities in an urban environment in both offensive and defensive operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Frank Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 09:09
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
