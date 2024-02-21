Cut: Empowering service in your community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Col. Michael Girvin, commander of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks to high school students at a recruiting event at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2024. Members from local fire, police, emergency services and rescue departments spoke with the students on opportunities to serve in their community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)