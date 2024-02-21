Cut: Empowering service in your community

U.S. Col. Michael Girvin, commander of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks to high school students at a recruiting event at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2024. Members from local fire, police, emergency services and rescue departments spoke with the students on opportunities to serve in their community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913789
|VIRIN:
|240223-Z-PS821-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110143785
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|JOHNSTOWN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard
