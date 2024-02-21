Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cut: Empowering service in your community

    JOHNSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Col. Michael Girvin, commander of the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks to high school students at a recruiting event at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2024. Members from local fire, police, emergency services and rescue departments spoke with the students on opportunities to serve in their community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 2nd Lt. Kate Kramer)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 913789
    VIRIN: 240223-Z-PS821-1006
    Filename: DOD_110143785
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: JOHNSTOWN, PA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Outreach
    Aviation
    Army National Guard
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

