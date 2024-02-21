Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ski Trooper Cup B-Roll

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, participate in the Legacy Days Ski Trooper Cup at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2024. The Ski Trooper Cup was a competition between multiple U.S. Army units that involved push-ups, climbing up a slope, rappelling, skiing down a mountain between gates, pull-ups, and glacading. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 09:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913774
    VIRIN: 240225-A-GW675-8302
    Filename: DOD_110143586
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: VAIL, CO, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Ski Trooper Cup B-Roll, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    ski
    Army
    DSeriesXXIV

