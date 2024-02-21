Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, participate in the Legacy Days Ski Trooper Cup at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2024. The Ski Trooper Cup was a competition between multiple U.S. Army units that involved push-ups, climbing up a slope, rappelling, skiing down a mountain between gates, pull-ups, and glacading. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 09:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|913773
|VIRIN:
|240225-A-GW675-2087
|Filename:
|DOD_110143584
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|VAIL, CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ski Trooper Cup, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
