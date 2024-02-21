Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riva Ridge Serpentine

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Rol of Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, descendants, veterans, and members of the community participated in Vail Ski Resort’s longest single-run ski trail. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913702
    VIRIN: 240225-A-ZD229-6635
    Filename: DOD_110142548
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: VAIL, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Riva Ridge Serpentine, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Ski
    History
    DSeriesXXIV

