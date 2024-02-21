Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Riva Ridge Serpentine

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman, 10th Mountain Division Deputy Commander-Support, speaks before the Riva Ridge Serpentine at Vail, Colorado, Feb 25th, 2024. At almost four miles long, Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, descendants, veterans, and members of the community participated in Vail Ski Resort’s longest single-run ski trail. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: VAIL, CO, US

    Ski
    History
    Soldiers
    Army
    DSeriesXXIV

