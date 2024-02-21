Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman, 10th Mountain Division Deputy Commander-Support, speaks before the Riva Ridge Serpentine at Vail, Colorado, Feb 25th, 2024. At almost four miles long, Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, descendants, veterans, and members of the community participated in Vail Ski Resort’s longest single-run ski trail. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
|02.25.2024
|02.25.2024 17:20
|B-Roll
|913701
|240225-A-GW675-4544
|DOD_110142531
|00:02:07
|VAIL, CO, US
|1
|1
