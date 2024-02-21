Legacy Day Parade

Soldiers and veterans of the 10th Mountain Division participate in a parade to celebrate the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2024. The parade showcased a variety of events including a film about the history and legacy of Vail, a torchlight serpentine ski, fireworks, and 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and veterans dressed in World War II-style uniforms. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
02.24.2024
02.25.2024
B-Roll
VAIL, CO, US
