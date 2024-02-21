Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy Day Parade

    VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and veterans of the 10th Mountain Division participate in a parade to celebrate the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division in Vail, Colorado, Feb. 25, 2024. The parade showcased a variety of events including a film about the history and legacy of Vail, a torchlight serpentine ski, fireworks, and 10th Mountain Division Soldiers and veterans dressed in World War II-style uniforms. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.25.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913696
    VIRIN: 240224-A-GW675-1759
    Filename: DOD_110142339
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: VAIL, CO, US

    This work, Legacy Day Parade, by SPC Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ski
    Soldiers
    Army
    History & Heritage
    DSeriesXXIV

