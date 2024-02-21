Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Serpentine Ski Parade B-Roll

    LEADVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, 10th Mountain Division descendants, veterans, flag bearers, and members of the community participate in the Serpentine Ski Parade during a 10th Mountain Division Descendants Reunion, part of Legacy Days, at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. 10th Mountain Division is the People’s Division, it was envisioned by the American people – it was built upon mountain climbers, skiers, and alpinists. The American people advocated for the need of an organization with the capability to operate in an alpine environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.24.2024 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913674
    VIRIN: 240223-A-GW675-3815
    Filename: DOD_110141553
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: LEADVILLE, CO, US

