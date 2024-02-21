10th Mountain Division Serpentine Parade Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division, 10th Mountain Division descendants, veterans, flag bearers, and members of the community participate in the Serpentine Ski Parade during a 10th Mountain Division Descendants Reunion, part of Legacy Days, at Ski Cooper near Leadville, Colorado, Feb. 23, 2024. 10th Mountain Division is the People’s Division, it was envisioned by the American people – it was built upon mountain climbers, skiers, and alpinists. The American people advocated for the need of an organization with the capability to operate in an alpine environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)