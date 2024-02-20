USS Gunston Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations in Harstad, Norway, with Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat During Steadfast Defender 24

U.S. Navy Sailors and members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat launch combat rubber raiding crafts from the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) to conduct small boat operations while pier side in Harstad, Norway, Feb. 23, 2024. Gunston Hall is conducting a port visit to Harstad in support of Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, demonstrating NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2024 08:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913666
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-HD110-1301
|Filename:
|DOD_110141467
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|HARSTAD, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
