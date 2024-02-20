video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) band performs at a concert in Turku, Finland, Jan. 29, 2024. In addition to the Turku concert, the five-day visit will include concerts at the Help Center for Ukrainians, Kauniala Veteran’s Hospital, Vaskivuori High School, Marjatta Schools, and U.S. Embassy to Finland, as well as workshops with students from Vaskivuori High School. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn Smith)