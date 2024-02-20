Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2D Marine Division Band Participates in Mardi Gras

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kylie Lake 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Band perform throughout Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 8-13, 2024. The 2d MARDIV Band performed during Mardi Gras to support the local community through a joint effort with Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band to help bridge the gap between the Marine Corps and the people who support them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kylie Lake and Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 13:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913496
    VIRIN: 240213-M-KL724-1001
    Filename: DOD_110137951
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    New Orleans

    Music

    TAGS

    New Orleans
    Mardi Gras
    Community
    Music
    Celebration
    Ragtime

