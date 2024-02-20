U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Band perform throughout Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 8-13, 2024. The 2d MARDIV Band performed during Mardi Gras to support the local community through a joint effort with Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band to help bridge the gap between the Marine Corps and the people who support them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kylie Lake and Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2024 13:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913496
|VIRIN:
|240213-M-KL724-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110137951
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2D Marine Division Band Participates in Mardi Gras, by LCpl Kylie Lake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Orleans
Music
