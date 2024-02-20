2D Marine Division Band Participates in Mardi Gras

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 2d Marine Division (MARDIV) Band perform throughout Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, Feb. 8-13, 2024. The 2d MARDIV Band performed during Mardi Gras to support the local community through a joint effort with Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band to help bridge the gap between the Marine Corps and the people who support them. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kylie Lake and Cpl. Cassidy Shepherd)