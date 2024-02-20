Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hale to Vail Traverse

    CAMP HALE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division and members of the National Ski Patrol complete in the Hale to Vail Traverse, at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 21, 2024. The Hale to Vail Traverse is a 22-mile cross country ski trek that started at Camp Hale, Colorado, and ends at Vail Village. The Hale to Vail is a nod to the 10th Mountain Division legacy when Soldiers would train at Camp Hale to prepare for World War II. This event promotes unit cohesion and a mastery of Alpine tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913467
    VIRIN: 240221-A-GW675-7101
    Filename: DOD_110137735
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP HALE, CO, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    10th Mountain Division
    Ski
    History
    Soldiers
    Army
    DSeriesXXIV

