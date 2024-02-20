10th Mountain Division Hale to Vail Traverse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 10th Mountain Division and members of the National Ski Patrol complete in the Hale to Vail Traverse, at Vail, Colorado, Feb. 21, 2024. The Hale to Vail Traverse is a 22-mile cross country ski trek that started at Camp Hale, Colorado, and ends at Vail Village. The Hale to Vail is a nod to the 10th Mountain Division legacy when Soldiers would train at Camp Hale to prepare for World War II. This event promotes unit cohesion and a mastery of Alpine tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Bonney)