    Corpstruction - Engineers Week with Robert Felice

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Robert Felice is the Engineering Services Section Chief at the Tulsa District. He talked with Corpstruction about his work at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, why he took a short break to become a teacher at Broken Arrow High School and how that experience affected his approach to leadership at the Tulsa District.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.22.2024 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913449
    VIRIN: 240216-A-PO406-9878
    Filename: DOD_110137548
    Length: 00:20:25
    Location: US

