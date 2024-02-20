DLA Rap with Command Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Al Dyer (emblem)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Rap with Command Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Al Dyer

    02.21.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Command Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader. Chief Dyer is one cool leader who hails from Memphis, TN. He's a leader, a mentor, and he loves sports, music and much more. Can you guess his favorite sports team? Watch the DLA Rap and get to know Chief Dyer. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913411
    VIRIN: 240221-D-LU733-5437
    PIN: 505741-L
    Filename: DOD_110136844
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

