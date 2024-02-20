DLA Rap with Command Chief Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force, Al Dyer (emblem open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Command Chief Master Sergeant Al Dyer, DLA Senior Enlisted Leader. Chief Dyer is one cool leader who hails from Memphis, TN. He's a leader, a mentor, and he loves sports, music and much more. Can you guess his favorite sports team? Watch the DLA Rap and get to know Chief Dyer. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil