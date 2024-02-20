U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper Lands at Shaw AFB for the First Time Ever

U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Merrell, 25th Attack Group commander, U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Beach, 50th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper pilot and Senior Airman Zachery Cherry, 50th Attack Squadron sensor operator speak on the importance of the historical first landing of an MQ-9 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. Feb. 14, 2024. The 25th Attack Group, located at Shaw AFB, is home to three operational MQ-9 attack squadrons who conduct operations across the world remotely from Shaw. This historic flight served as a proof of concept demonstrating the ability to use a new satellite launch and recovery capability, which enables remotely piloted aircraft to get to any location in the world and set up an operation rapidly, in line with Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2024 16:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913402
|VIRIN:
|240214-F-HO927-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110136682
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
