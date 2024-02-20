Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper Lands at Shaw AFB for the First Time Ever

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Merrell, 25th Attack Group commander, U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Beach, 50th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper pilot and Senior Airman Zachery Cherry, 50th Attack Squadron sensor operator speak on the importance of the historical first landing of an MQ-9 at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. Feb. 14, 2024. The 25th Attack Group, located at Shaw AFB, is home to three operational MQ-9 attack squadrons who conduct operations across the world remotely from Shaw. This historic flight served as a proof of concept demonstrating the ability to use a new satellite launch and recovery capability, which enables remotely piloted aircraft to get to any location in the world and set up an operation rapidly, in line with Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.21.2024 16:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913402
    VIRIN: 240214-F-HO927-1003
    Filename: DOD_110136682
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    MQ-9 Reaper
    Air Force
    20th FW

