Soldiers Prepare for the Hale to Vail Traverse Interview

Interview with Staff Sgt. Cameron Daniels, Mountain Training Group instructor, talks about the importance of 10th Mountain Division training in Colorado and his 10th Mountain Division history starting with his Great-Grandfather at Camp Hale, Colorado, on Feb. 20, 2024. Digging holes to shield from the wind while eating the Cold Weather MRE and navigating mountain descents with ropes, they're primed for the challenge ahead. This training not only sharpens their capabilities but also honors our division's legacy, connecting us with the National Ski Patrol and the historic training grounds of Camp Hale, Colorado, where Alpine Soldiers prepared for combat operations during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)