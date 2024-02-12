10th Mountain Division Avalanche Training B-roll part 1

Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division underwent comprehensive avalanche training provided by the National Ski Patrol at Chalk Creek near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 17, 2024. This intensive program equipped them with essential skills, including safe avalanche response, expert transceiver operation, effective probing methods, efficient shoveling techniques, and the ability to locate buried victims even without transceivers. Just like their predecessors who trained in this very terrain in the 1940s, our Soldiers today are mentally and physically tough, prepared to execute operations in complex terrain anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Samuel Bonney)
