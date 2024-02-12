A video showcasing the role of Seamanship Navigation Training Team aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2024 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913160
|VIRIN:
|240216-N-NR343-1001
|PIN:
|484618
|Filename:
|DOD_110132569
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, George Washington Seamanship Navigation Training Team, by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
