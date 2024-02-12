Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Seamanship Navigation Training Team

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.17.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Russell 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing the role of Seamanship Navigation Training Team aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 16, 2024. George Washington is underway in support of carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas A. Russell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913160
    VIRIN: 240216-N-NR343-1001
    PIN: 484618
    Filename: DOD_110132569
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Seamanship Navigation Training Team, by PO2 Nicholas Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    CVN73
    Deck
    Warfighter
    USSGW

