    Still in the Fight - 911 Run at Tinker AFB

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2017

    Video by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Nearly 1,000 members from Tinker AFB came together for a morning 5k in remembrance of 911, 2017.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 17:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 913133
    VIRIN: 170911-F-QW604-1001
    Filename: DOD_110131385
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Still in the Fight - 911 Run at Tinker AFB, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    911
    Warrior Ethos
    Still in the Fight

