Nearly 1,000 members from Tinker AFB came together for a morning 5k in remembrance of 911, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2024 17:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913133
|VIRIN:
|170911-F-QW604-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110131385
|Length:
|00:04:25
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Still in the Fight - 911 Run at Tinker AFB, by Mark Hybers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT