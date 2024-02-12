USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) Virtual Tour

Meet some of the crew as they talk about the U.S. Navy's newest Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) ship. The first of its name, the ship honors United States Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, Ret., who was awarded the Medal of Honor 50 years after his actions during the Battle of Hue City.
ESB 6 is a highly flexible platform used across various military operations. The ship will be employed as a mobile sea-based asset. It will be a part of the critical access infrastructure supporting the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capability.
