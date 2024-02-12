Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) Virtual Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom and Petty Officer 1st Class Kelby Sanders

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Meet some of the crew as they talk about the U.S. Navy's newest Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB) ship. The first of its name, the ship honors United States Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley, Ret., who was awarded the Medal of Honor 50 years after his actions during the Battle of Hue City.

    ESB 6 is a highly flexible platform used across various military operations. The ship will be employed as a mobile sea-based asset. It will be a part of the critical access infrastructure supporting the deployment of forces, equipment, supplies, and warfighting capability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913099
    VIRIN: 240210-N-NB544-1001
    Filename: DOD_110130766
    Length: 00:07:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) Virtual Tour, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom and PO1 Kelby Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    United States Navy

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    surface navy
    United States Navy
    Expeditionary Sea Base Ship
    John L. Canley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT