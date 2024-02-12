USS Gunston Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations with Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat During Steadfast Defender 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors and members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat launch Zodiac combat rubber raiding crafts from the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) to conduct small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 14, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)