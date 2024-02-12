Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gunston Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations with Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat During Steadfast Defender 24

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.14.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    U.S. Navy Sailors and members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat launch Zodiac combat rubber raiding crafts from the well deck of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) to conduct small boat operations in support of Steadfast Defender 24, Feb. 14, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 04:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 913068
    VIRIN: 240214-N-HD110-1847
    Filename: DOD_110130254
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall Conducts Small Boat Operations with Members of Le Bataillon de Fusiliers Marins (BFM) Détroyat During Steadfast Defender 24, by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    Steadfast Defender 24

