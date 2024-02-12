Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VTANG Hones ACE Skills

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    ACE: Projecting combat power across the globe! This Air National Guard-sponsored event spans training locations in Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Vermont, where Airmen will test and evaluate their abilities to operate in a complex Agile Combat Employment scenarios.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 16:51
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US

    ACE
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard

