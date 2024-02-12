The 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard Emergency Management Flight hosted Airmen from across the country to participate in Emergency Management Operation Deep Freeze at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake, N.D. January 21-25, 2024. The exercise was designed to test the ability of Emergency Management Airmen and equipment to function in extreme cold weather environments, honing their war-fighting skills.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 15:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|913022
|VIRIN:
|240125-Z-YT106-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110129399
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|DEVILS LAKE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Deep Freeze, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
