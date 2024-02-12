video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard Emergency Management Flight hosted Airmen from across the country to participate in Emergency Management Operation Deep Freeze at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake, N.D. January 21-25, 2024. The exercise was designed to test the ability of Emergency Management Airmen and equipment to function in extreme cold weather environments, honing their war-fighting skills.