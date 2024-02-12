The time is now...

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 187th Fighter Wing unveiled the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during an event at Dannelly Field, Alabama on Feb. 9, 2024. The red tails are a historic tribute to the Tuskegee Red Tails, the famed WWII squadron, which lives on as the 100th Fighter Squadron within the wing

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 16:03
    Location: US

    NGB
    ANG
    F-35
    Red Tails
    USAF

