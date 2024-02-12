The time is now...

The 187th Fighter Wing unveiled the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during an event at Dannelly Field, Alabama on Feb. 9, 2024. The red tails are a historic tribute to the Tuskegee Red Tails, the famed WWII squadron, which lives on as the 100th Fighter Squadron within the wing
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2024 16:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|913018
|VIRIN:
|240209-F-YP123-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110129274
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT