U.S Air Force MQ-9 Reaper Lands at Shaw AFB for the First Time Ever Interviews

U.S. Air Force Col. Trevor Merrell, 25th Attack Group Commander, U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Beach, 50th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper Pilot and Senior Airman Zachery Cherry, 50th Attack Squadron Sensor Operator speak on the importance of the historical first landing of an MQ-9 Reaper at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. Feb. 14, 2024. The landing at Shaw showed maintenance advancements, enabling the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) to get anywhere in the world and set up operations rapidly. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|02.14.2024
|02.14.2024 17:35
|Interviews
|912912
VIRIN: 240214-F-HO927-1002
|DOD_110127578
|00:02:15
Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|3
|3
