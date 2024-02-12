Task Force Provider Soldiers participate in a convoy live fire exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in a convoy live fire exercise in Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 14, 2024. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2024 15:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|SWIETOZOW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
