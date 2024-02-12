Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Proposed Rule Overview

The video above provides an overview of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program 32 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) proposed rule, which was published in the Federal Register for public comment on December 26, 2023. Electronic comment submissions on the proposed rule and supplemental documents should be filed online at the following Regulations.gov webpages prior to the close of the public comment period on February 26, 2024.
-Proposed 32 CFR rule: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/DOD-2023-OS-0063
-CMMC guidance documents: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/DOD-2023-OS-0096
-Supporting Statements Part A, as required by the Paperwork Reduction Act: https://www.regulations.gov/document/DOD-2023-OS-0097-0001 and https://www.regulations.gov/document/DOD-2023-OS-0097-0002
The Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review approved release of this video briefing on February 2, 2024.
The briefing features:
•Mr. Gurpreet Bhatia, DoD Principal Deputy for Cybersecurity / Deputy Chief Information Security Officer
•Ms. Stacy Bostjanick, Chief of Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Cybersecurity, Office of the DoD Chief Information Officer (CIO)
•Mr. Buddy Dees, Director, CMMC Program Management Office (PMO)
•Ms. Diane Knight, Acquisition and Rulemaking Lead, CMMC PMO
•Ms. Jen Henderson, Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Senior Cybersecurity Policy Analyst & Liaison to the Office of the Secretary of Defense
