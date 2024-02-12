Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Year in Review 2023 (with emblem)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    2023 was quite a year for team DLA. This video highlights a few of the many accomplishments across the agency and celebrates employees who work so hard to accomplish the mission. For more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912798
    VIRIN: 240125-D-LU733-1953
    PIN: 505871-A
    Filename: DOD_110125561
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Year in Review 2023 (with emblem), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Recruiting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT