    Enlisted Leader Development AFN Promo - FLTCM Delbert Terrell (2-min)

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Navy’s Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. addresses the fleet in a 2-minute promo/spot about required participation in Enlisted Leader Development Courses. Starting in 2025, Sailors will not be eligible to advance to E-6 And E-7 without the completion of the ELD Course for their appropriate paygrade. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    For more information on Enlisted Leader Development Courses or how to enroll in a course, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/ELD/

    To view the social media version on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cz9zbDQvKqa/

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 14:48
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912793
    VIRIN: 231129-N-TH560-9654
    Filename: DOD_110125487
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
    Hometown: KINGFISHER, OK, US

    CNP
    NETC
    FLTCM
    MyNavyHR
    ELDC

