Enlisted Leader Development AFN Promo - FLTCM Delbert Terrell (2-min)

The Navy’s Personnel, Manpower, and Training Fleet Master Chief Delbert Terrell Jr. addresses the fleet in a 2-minute promo/spot about required participation in Enlisted Leader Development Courses. Starting in 2025, Sailors will not be eligible to advance to E-6 And E-7 without the completion of the ELD Course for their appropriate paygrade. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)



For more information on Enlisted Leader Development Courses or how to enroll in a course, visit: https://www.netc.navy.mil/ELD/



To view the social media version on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cz9zbDQvKqa/