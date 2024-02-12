Task Force Provider Soldiers participate in a convoy live fire exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider participate in a convoy live fire exercise in Swietoszow, Poland, Feb. 13, 2024. Capt. Marshall Bailey, the commander of C Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, discusses the importance of the convoy live fire training. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect critical logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.