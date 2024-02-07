NCO Induction Ceremony Feb. 12 2024

Non-commissioned officers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, participate in an NCO Induction Ceremony to signify their transition from enlisted Soldiers to leaders of soldiers, at Fort Drum, New York, Feb 9, 2024. The ceremony symbolize each inductees’ responsibility to maintain good order and discipline amongst the troops. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
