    NCO Induction Ceremony Feb. 12 2024

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Non-commissioned officers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, participate in an NCO Induction Ceremony to signify their transition from enlisted Soldiers to leaders of soldiers, at Fort Drum, New York, Feb 9, 2024. The ceremony symbolize each inductees’ responsibility to maintain good order and discipline amongst the troops. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912739
    VIRIN: 240209-A-RM492-4730
    Filename: DOD_110123839
    Length: 00:08:50
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony Feb. 12 2024, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    NCO
    10th Mountain
    induction
    HHBN

