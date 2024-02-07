NCO Induction Ceremony Feb. 12 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Non-commissioned officers of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division, participate in an NCO Induction Ceremony to signify their transition from enlisted Soldiers to leaders of soldiers, at Fort Drum, New York, Feb 9, 2024. The ceremony symbolize each inductees’ responsibility to maintain good order and discipline amongst the troops. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)