    The Story of the Battle of Cranberry Creek

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Roger Fulton, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and author, shared his story about the Battle of Cranberry Creek that took place in 1813 while visiting LeRay Masion Fort Drum, New York, on Sept. 8, 2023. Following the battle, the Daughters of the American Revolution installed three polished granite markers on the shore of Cranberry Creek in memory of the fallen American soldiers. However, over time, the memorial was forgotten and became overgrown. When writer Roger Fulton learned of this, he researched the battle and wrote a series of articles for the local paper in Alexandria Bay, NY. Those articles led to a collaborative effort by state and local authorities and the Alexandria Bay American Legion Post members to create a formalized memorial site to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the battle.

    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

