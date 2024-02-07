U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider execute a convoy live fire exercise in Swietozow, Poland, Feb. 12, 2024. The 3rd DSB tests Soldiers and teams with individual and collective unit defense and convoy live fire exercises to ensure readiness to protect logistics and mission command systems on any battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912718
|VIRIN:
|240212-A-CJ193-5235
|Filename:
|DOD_110123395
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|SWIETOZOW, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Task Force Provider Soldiers execute a convoy live fire exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT