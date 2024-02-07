Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. Army National Guard capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Today’s District of Columbia National Guard remains available to execute its missions with Soldiers who reside within the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, who are proud to be from the communities in which they protect and serve. The D.C. National Guard provides mission-ready personnel and units for active duty in the armed services in the time of war or national emergency. The D.C. National Guard also retains the mission as protector of the District of Columbia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 12:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912655
    VIRIN: 240211-F-PL327-7495
    Filename: DOD_110122263
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Army National Guard capabilities, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    District of Columbia
    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Army National Guard
    Mission-ready
    Capital Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT