D.C. Army National Guard capabilities

Today’s District of Columbia National Guard remains available to execute its missions with Soldiers who reside within the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, who are proud to be from the communities in which they protect and serve. The D.C. National Guard provides mission-ready personnel and units for active duty in the armed services in the time of war or national emergency. The D.C. National Guard also retains the mission as protector of the District of Columbia. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)