    Sgt. Malcom Kelley Year of Victory

    GERMANY

    01.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Sgt. Malcolm Kelley, an Air Traffic Controller talks about the importance of his job, what an Air Traffic Controller does, and what "Victory" means to him.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 10:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912652
    VIRIN: 240129-A-CC161-1001
    Filename: DOD_110122240
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: DE

    This work, Sgt. Malcom Kelley Year of Victory, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1ID
    1CAB
    DutyFirst
    AboveTheFirst
    YearofVictory

