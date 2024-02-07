Sgt. Malcolm Kelley, an Air Traffic Controller talks about the importance of his job, what an Air Traffic Controller does, and what "Victory" means to him.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 10:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912652
|VIRIN:
|240129-A-CC161-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110122240
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Malcom Kelley Year of Victory, by SGT Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
