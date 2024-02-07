Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Army National Guard Inssued MK22 Sniper Rifle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORCHARD, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Oregon Army National Guard continues to modernize its equipment and capabilities to stay a relevant force ready to serve the nation and local communities. On February 7, 2024, the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted new equipment training on the MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifle at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. Manufactured by Barrett Firearms, the MK 22 brings increased precision and versatility to Army sniper sections. With its convertible design between 7.62mm, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum calibers, the modular MK 22 allows snipers to adapt to different mission requirements. The most significant caliber, the .338 NM, is a modernized version of the older .338 Lapua Magnum.

    The lightweight aluminum chassis provides features like a folding stock and M-LOK attachment system to customize the rifle to each user. As the Oregon Army National Guard fields new technologies like the MK 22, it ensures Soldiers are equipped to serve and succeed in overseas missions. Modernization initiatives demonstrate the Guard's commitment to remaining the service of choice for Oregonians seeking to serve part-time while giving back to their communities. In this video, Sgt. Tyler Takagi explains the MK 22's capabilities and the benefits of serving part time in the Oregon Army National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 14:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912651
    VIRIN: 240207-Z-ZJ128-1004
    PIN: 240207
    Filename: DOD_110122231
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: ORCHARD, ID, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Army National Guard Issued MK22 Sniper Rifle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41st IBCT
    Orchard Combat Training Center
    ORARNG
    MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT