Oregon Army National Guard Inssued MK22 Sniper Rifle

The Oregon Army National Guard continues to modernize its equipment and capabilities to stay a relevant force ready to serve the nation and local communities. On February 7, 2024, the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted new equipment training on the MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifle at the Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. Manufactured by Barrett Firearms, the MK 22 brings increased precision and versatility to Army sniper sections. With its convertible design between 7.62mm, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum calibers, the modular MK 22 allows snipers to adapt to different mission requirements. The most significant caliber, the .338 NM, is a modernized version of the older .338 Lapua Magnum.
The lightweight aluminum chassis provides features like a folding stock and M-LOK attachment system to customize the rifle to each user. As the Oregon Army National Guard fields new technologies like the MK 22, it ensures Soldiers are equipped to serve and succeed in overseas missions. Modernization initiatives demonstrate the Guard's commitment to remaining the service of choice for Oregonians seeking to serve part-time while giving back to their communities. In this video, Sgt. Tyler Takagi explains the MK 22's capabilities and the benefits of serving part time in the Oregon Army National Guard.
|02.07.2024
Date Posted: 02.11.2024
|Interviews
|00:02:43
|ORCHARD, ID, US
