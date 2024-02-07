Oregon Army National Guard Issued MK22 Sniper Rifle

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Sniper section members fire for the first time the MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifles...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Sniper section members fire for the first time the MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifles issued to the Oregon Army National Guard on Feb. 7, 2024, during the new equipment training range day at Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BOISE, Idaho — The Oregon Army National Guard is modernizing its sniper capabilities with new MK 22 Precision Sniper Rifles.



Sgt. Tyler Takagi, a sniper team member with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, said the Army saw a need to upgrade from the M2010 and M107 sniper rifles. The MK 22 was selected to fill the gap, providing more precision than the .50 caliber M107 while extending its range beyond the M2010's .300 Winchester Magnum cartridge.



"The important piece of that rifle is the Army wanted to update the weapon system, but they wanted to keep it more precision because the .50 cals are not super precise," Takagi said.



The MK 22's modular design allows sniper sections to swap barrels and bolts to fire 7.62mm, .300 Norma Magnum and .338 Norma Magnum ammunition. This flexibility enables snipers to tailor the rifle to specific mission requirements.



"Being able to swap out the barrels and the calibers for that specific type of mission is a huge asset for the battlefield," Takagi said.



Takagi serves in the Oregon National Guard while working full-time as a police officer with the Prineville Police Department. He said serving in both roles allows him to give back to his community and country.



"I get to not only serve my community, but I get to serve my country," Takagi said. "The benefits are great. They'll pay for your college, which I've taken advantage of, and the camaraderie and the friends you meet will be lifelong."



The Oregon Army National Guard conducted new equipment training on the MK 22 this month as part of modernization efforts to equip citizen soldiers with updated technologies. The modular sniper rifle enhances the organization's lethal capabilities in its federal missions.