Eielson recognizes Black History Month (Part 1)

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mitchell Drayton, 354th Operations Support Squadron commander’s executive assistant, discusses what Black History Month means to him at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2024. The Department of Defense recognizes the bravery and exceptional service of Black military and civilian personnel and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements during February and all year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)