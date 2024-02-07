Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-22 CALFEX B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct a combined-arms live-fire exercise Feb. 6, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Combined-arms live-fire exercises provide a unique opportunity to validate combat effectiveness and the ability to thrive and operate in austere environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan T. Joseph)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912547
    VIRIN: 240207-A-FS119-6586
    Filename: DOD_110120242
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    training
    1BCT 10th Mountain Division
    10thMountainDivision

