Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct a combined-arms live-fire exercise Feb. 6, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Combined-arms live-fire exercises provide a unique opportunity to validate combat effectiveness and the ability to thrive and operate in austere environments. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan T. Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912547
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-FS119-6586
|Filename:
|DOD_110120242
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2-22 CALFEX B-Roll, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT